LETTER: Accessibility improvements needed at Langford Lake

Great article by Justin Samanski-Langille about the accessibility concerns with Langford Station.

I have a brother with MS who uses a power chair and loves going around Langford Lake. However, since the installation of the new bridge deck over the water about one kilometre from the public beach it is now impossible for those in wheelchairs to access this area.

The new transition piece is very short, steep and dangerous. I have contacted the city and this was a known fact they said it would be fixed shortly. Well upon my last visit it was not fixed. Your assistance is appreciated in bringing this story to light. Thanks for all you do.

Randy Jeannotte

Langford