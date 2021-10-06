LETTER: Action required on climate emergency

LETTER SIG

As I look around Sooke, I see a lot of cutting, ripping, and tearing of the landscape. The United Nation’s secretary-general has described how far off course we are in planetary boundaries. The next eight years are critical in addressing climate change and preventing threats to human survival.

RELATED: Council urged to address OCP through climate emergency lens

The rapid assault on Sooke’s green space is not conducive to lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions required of our community. We must pause this destructive addiction to growth as a way to create a vibrant community.

If the development of the 1,200 homes approved by Sooke council and the destruction of parkland for development is our town’s response to a climate emergency, we have a warped perspective on how to show our commitment to human survival.

Sooke needs to stop rezoning land, granting variances and manage growth hopefully directed in the new official community plan. It needs to protect green spaces to help meet GHG emission reduction goals. We need to build a vibrant community that is based on GHG accountability and climate-first principles. Now is the critical time to do our part for a sustainable future. Actions, not promises, are required.

William Wallace

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Sooke must save its green space

Just Posted

Wednesday’s federal vaccine requirement announcement doesn’t include BC Ferries. (Black Press Media file photo)
New mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements will not apply to BC Ferries

Island Health reported its single-day highest COVID-19 case count ever, yesterday. (News Bulletin file)
Vancouver Island set new record-high for COVID-19 cases in single day

Ecole Beausoleil will soon occupy 7.3 acres of Lansdowne Middle School’s 25-acre site, after the province-wide Francophone school district purchased the section for $15 million. (Courtesy SD61)
Land sale confirms Francophone school’s future on Lansdowne grounds

A map pinpoints unfelt tremors online at pnsn.org. (Pacific Northwest Seismic Record)
Vancouver Island slides west, tremors could signal tectonic shifting