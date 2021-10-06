LETTER: Action required on climate emergency

As I look around Sooke, I see a lot of cutting, ripping, and tearing of the landscape. The United Nation’s secretary-general has described how far off course we are in planetary boundaries. The next eight years are critical in addressing climate change and preventing threats to human survival.

The rapid assault on Sooke’s green space is not conducive to lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions required of our community. We must pause this destructive addiction to growth as a way to create a vibrant community.

If the development of the 1,200 homes approved by Sooke council and the destruction of parkland for development is our town’s response to a climate emergency, we have a warped perspective on how to show our commitment to human survival.

Sooke needs to stop rezoning land, granting variances and manage growth hopefully directed in the new official community plan. It needs to protect green spaces to help meet GHG emission reduction goals. We need to build a vibrant community that is based on GHG accountability and climate-first principles. Now is the critical time to do our part for a sustainable future. Actions, not promises, are required.

William Wallace

Sooke



Letter to the Editor