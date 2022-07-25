LETTER: Airline performed well given the circumstances

I know that Air Canada is everyone’s whipping boy, but I was dubious about your cartoon and its timing in your last edition. I’m not an apologist for AC, but it is a company struggling against enormous odds of demand and staffing, which I witnessed last week on a flight to Toronto and back.

At Victoria, no passenger wanted to check their baggage and opted for roll-ons. AC asked for volunteers to have their bags forwarded later as the overhead bins would be full, and about a dozen passengers complied.

The flight was full and was delayed by an hour, which was not too bad. On arrival, Pearson was busy with mountains of unclaimed bags at the carousels. I was out in five minutes with my roll-on.

My return was a breeze, and I got through the inspections in 10 minutes. The flight home was full again and was delayed by an hour.

Altogether my experience caused me no alarms or inconvenience, and I thought AC performed well in the circumstances.

With your cartoon, I wondered if the artist had flown with AC recently or had just jumped on the easy target bandwagon.

Fred Whittaker

Sooke



Letter to the Editor