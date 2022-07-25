LETTER: Airline performed well given the circumstances

LETTER SIG

I know that Air Canada is everyone’s whipping boy, but I was dubious about your cartoon and its timing in your last edition. I’m not an apologist for AC, but it is a company struggling against enormous odds of demand and staffing, which I witnessed last week on a flight to Toronto and back.

At Victoria, no passenger wanted to check their baggage and opted for roll-ons. AC asked for volunteers to have their bags forwarded later as the overhead bins would be full, and about a dozen passengers complied.

The flight was full and was delayed by an hour, which was not too bad. On arrival, Pearson was busy with mountains of unclaimed bags at the carousels. I was out in five minutes with my roll-on.

My return was a breeze, and I got through the inspections in 10 minutes. The flight home was full again and was delayed by an hour.

Altogether my experience caused me no alarms or inconvenience, and I thought AC performed well in the circumstances.

With your cartoon, I wondered if the artist had flown with AC recently or had just jumped on the easy target bandwagon.

Fred Whittaker

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Mirroring the news

Just Posted

sig
What you need to know to run for council or school board in Sooke

Ducknana is an internet meme that combines fowl and fruit into statues of varying sizes. (Courtesy of Geoff de Ruiter)
Ducknana diehards descend on Beacon Hill in Victoria

A ceremony featuring Lekwungen and Esquimalt Nation dancers unveiled the expanded Songhees Park in Victoria on July 25. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Newly expanded Songhees Park celebrates Lekwungen culture

Lack of available and affordable housing in the region has seen some junior members of the Royal Canadian Navy at CFB Esquimalt stay in single quarters largely meant for trainees, months after they were meant to find housing off base. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
New recruits at CFB Esquimalt struggle to find housing after training completed