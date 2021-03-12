Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes (Black Press Media file photo)

LETTER: Amalgamation with Victoria: a tale of two cities or one?

Saanich residents may have noticed the March 1 report on the next steps for our Citizen’s Assembly (CA). As directed in the ballot question of October 2018, this will be to explore the costs, benefits and disadvantages of the possible amalgamation of the District of Saanich and the City of Victoria.

The report lays out next steps. These include making a funding application to the province, securing consultants’ help to undertake this process, and confirms the number of participants and its format. With emails and calls from residents I thought an update might be helpful.

Council reaffirmed its commitment of $250,000. This is in line with our initial budget of $250,000 each from Saanich and Victoria. The same will be requested from the province for a total of $750,000. The budget estimate is $720-820,000. Council directed staff to present this budget to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and request funding for at least one-third.

Upon provincial approval, staff will prepare a request for proposals (RFP) to seek a consultant for the CA process, a second RFP for consultant services to prepare the technical analysis to describe the costs, benefits and disadvantages of such an amalgamation. Staff were also directed to work with the consultant to develop a terms of reference for an oversight committee on the Citizens Assembly, to facilitate an arms-length outcome.

While COVID has seen the rise of virtual meeting formats, council mandated in-person participation. The number of participants is set at 48. These maintain a “best practice” approach. On a population basis these realize participation of some 21 Victoria residents and 27 from Saanich. Costs for per diem travel, day care and options for honorariums were approved.

With the above in place, it is expected the Citizens Assembly will start in the fall and take some six months to report back to the Victoria and Saanich councils.

Some key questions from residents have included Q: Is this study for regional amalgamation? A: No, just Saanich and Victoria. Q: How do I participate? A: The consultant will undertake a random selection of 48 residents. Q: Will this be COVID safe? A: The CA takes place after the COVID vaccination program is complete. Q: Is there a risk of losing green space, farms, the Urban Containment Boundary and our municipal investment savings? A: Hard to know. A review of such risks will presumably be presented in the technical analysis. Q: Do the residents of Saanich get a say? A: Yes, I believe so. Recommendations from the CA are non-binding on council. However, before the province would approve an amalgamation of Saanich and Victoria into one city, I believe a referendum would be required to hear from Saanich voters.

Fred Haynes

Saanich Mayor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Helping a 97-year-old man get his COVID vaccination appointment

Just Posted

Allen and Lynn Hamilton accept a $2,500 donation from the Organized Khaos Percussion Ensemble (whose members are seen behind the couple) on March 9 at Spencer Middle School in Langford. The donation will go toward costs associated with staying in Vancouver, where the Hamiltons’ daughter is receiving leukemia treatments. (Jake Romphf/Black Press Media)
Sooke family receives support from percussion group after daughter’s leukemia diagnosis

Funds will help the Hamiltons stay with their daughter, Shae, in Vancouver during her treatments

Albert Middleton, a Second World War veteran living at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich, celebrated his 106th birthday on March 11, 2021. (Photo submitted by Connie Dunwoody)
Second World War veteran born before 1918 pandemic marks 106th birthday in Saanich

Care home staff edit birthday balloons as numbers don’t go higher than 100

Jennifer Michell, Titan Boats’ organizational development manager and Jonathan Stanners, marine systems technician, stand in front of the company’s future home at Victoria International Airport. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Jennifer Michell, Titan Boats’ organizational development manager and Jonathan Stanners, marine systems technician, stand in front of the company’s future home on Victoria International Airport. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Industrial land flying off the shelf at Victoria International Airport

Sidney’s Titan Boats among companies snapping up industrial-zoned land on airport

Al Clark, left, founder of Northwest Deuce Days, joins Ecoasis chief financial officer David Clarke and Langford Mayor Stew Young outside the Westin Bear Mountain Resort before the 2016 event. Young says Langford could be a good fit for the vintage car event, which was recently cancelled for good. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mayor supports concept of Langford version of Northwest Deuce Days

Stew Young says city could work with committee of interested people willing to take event on

Sprocket required 13 stitches for injuries received during a dog attack at Gonzales Beach on March 2. (Photo: Jason Arnold)
Victoria beach dog attack leaves poodle with 13 stitches

Jason Arnold is offering to pay the attacking dog’s owner $400 to have it trained

Do you know why the princess sleeps for 100 years in the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Sleeping and dreaming

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Kelowna, Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

Jarrett Lindal snapped this photo of a young female cougar on a trip with his friend on the northwest corner of Vancouver Island. Photo by Jarrett Lindal
Vancouver Island photographer to be featured in Canadian Geographic

Jarrett Lindal is the second Comox Valley photographer to have a photo in the magazine recently

St. Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for many pubs, such as this one in Trail B.C. (Trail Times)
B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Similar to New Year’s restrictions for stores, pubs, restaurants

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

New COVID-19 cases for Feb. 28-March 6, by local health area. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Nanaimo area leads Vancouver Island in new COVID-19 cases last week

Greater Nanaimo once again hot spot for new cases, though with fewer new cases than a month ago

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

Most Read