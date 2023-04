It’s unfortunate that such an anti-dog sentiment has been directed toward the great volunteers trying to make things better at Mount Douglas Park (PKOLS).

I have witnessed first hand the fundamentalist attitudes that have perpetuated “conservancy” for the good of the park. But this is at the cost of fractioning users – dog and non-dog owners alike. These hardliners need to embrace a more inclusive stance on what is really for the people and stop divisive BS.

Anne Marie Fischbach

Saanich