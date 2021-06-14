LETTER: Appropriate time to change spelling of Sooke

Now is an opportune time to change the English spelling of Sooke to its indigenous spelling. I have always thought that that would be a far better rendition than Sooke, which has a rather sad dictionary meaning.

Only the council has the power to put into motion such a tremendous accolade to the indigenous members of our district, especially at this point.

I believe tourism wise also that it would be practical.

Glenys Marshall-Inman

Sooke



