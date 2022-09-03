Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Approved developments not meeting Saanich’s housing needs

It is no surprise that another 470 units of housing were approved by Saanich council on Aug. 23. However, when we hear that council relies on Saanich’s own Housing Needs Report (HNR) of 2020 to guide decisions, it makes one wonder to which parts of the HNR they are referring:

The 2021 census indicates a 3.1 per cent population growth in Saanich between 2016-2021. Based on a projected population growth in Saanich (2020-2025 ) of 4.2 per cent, the HNR indicates 600 units would be needed per annum, yet 2,764 units have been approved since March 2020, with another 2,880 currently in active planning applications. In addition, a Union of B.C. Municipalities report (2022) submits that housing supply in B.C. has kept pace with population growth even in Greater Victoria.

So where is the justification for all these housing units?

Further, if indeed the HNR is apparently being followed, why are 69 per cent one-bedroom (or smaller) approved when the HNR recommends only 42 per cent? Worse still, approving 28 per cent two-bedroom (recommended 39%) and only three per cent three-bedrooms (19 per cent are recommended). Presumably, developers take the financial benefit of marketing smaller units, and unfortunately the numbers do not seem to be questioned.

When affordability is a key issue, why is it that only about 20 per cent of units approved recently offer some degree of ‘affordability’ including government-sponsored projects? The remainder are sold or rented at market rates, with token ‘amenities’ often ironically, with a contribution to the Housing Affordability fund, weighed against some profitable two floors or more of bonus density. Does any of this agree with the recommendations of the Official Community Plan, Local Area Plans, the 2017 Shelbourne Valley Plan or neighbours’ concerns? The recent approval of 10- and 11-storey projects in an outlying area of Saanich is particularly unbelievable.

Time for change.

Fiona Millard

Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Food bank donation bin not a trash container

Just Posted

Race cars and their drivers from West Shore Motorsports Park were on display, signing autographs, and even handing out candy in central Langford Saturday following the last-ever parade from the track, as it is set to close permanently later in September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Westshore Motorsports Park starts final lap with parade through Langford

The Vancouver Island Coastal Cowgirls perform Saturday during day one of the Saanich Fair. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Saanich Fair draws thousands on opening day

VicPD are seeking witnesses who may have information on an early Saturday morning house fire which is considered suspicious. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police seek witnesses in suspicious fire investigation

A section of the West Shore firefighters participating in a 168km trek through Alberta backcountry in August in support of Wounded Warriors Canada. The team included eight firefighters from View Royal Fire Rescue, Langford Fire Rescue, and Colwood Fire Rescue. (Courtesy of Jen Dale)
West Shore firefighters push through 168 km trek for charity