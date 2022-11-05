LETTER: BC Ferries should make room for pets

The letter ‘Keep pets off ferry decks’ in the Oct. 27 PNR brings up some interesting problems. First, I am sorry that you have allergies to pets. However, your reluctance to have pets on decks and elevators needs a rethink.

Your comment that pets get a free ride is problematic insofar that children under five and seniors (on certain sailings) are free. By your reasoning, these people should not be allowed on elevators or outer decks either.

Many people are sensitive/allergic to scents such as perfume and aftershave. Do people wearing these scents lose their right to use the elevators and outer decks as well?

As to the facilities for pets on board the ferries: I have not yet had the pleasure of a trip along the Sunshine Coast. However, when one travels on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route, the “pet area” is severely lacking. The area is cold, draughty, and usually unsanitary. If there are more than two people in there with their pets, social distancing is not possible. Add to the fact that a lot of drivers do not know how to lock their cars without alarming them (as requested by BC Ferries), and when an alarm invariably goes off, the pets are upset, scared and distressed.

Just like you, I pay full fare for myself and my vehicle. My dog is as much a part of my family as children are to others. She does not deserve to be stuck in an inadequate “pet area.”

Instead of complaining in the PNR, might I suggest that you get in touch with BC Ferries (as I have) and advocate for better pet facilities that will keep the pets happier and more content. Then you may not have to interact with them and everyone can enjoy the voyage.

Ron Wright

North Saanich