Letter: Be careful who you vote for

At an information session sponsored by the Sooke Lions Club in John Phillips Memorial Park several days ago, their members indicated they have worked out a deal with the District of Sooke.

The district would spend $250,000 of taxpayer money to buy the Lions club property on Murray Road.

In addition, the district would grant the Lions club a 100-year lease on virtually all parkland south of Knots Pond for $1 per year.

The Lions club would then construct an access road, a two-story building, and 80 parking spaces.

In other words, Sooke council intends to give away public green space, which can never be recovered, for the private use of the Lions club to produce income for their club by renting event space, charging parents for child daycare, and offering a concession or cafe to patrons.

How is this of any benefit to the Sooke community in the long term compared with the loss of green space?

Due to that previous Alternate Approval Process (AAP), or what I’d call an undemocratic “negative vote,” carried out some time ago, Sooke council has the approval to consummate this deal at any time.

The only way to stop this loss of green space is by voting in the upcoming municipal election.

Be careful who you vote for.

William Slim

Sooke

