LETTER: Bilingual policy ignores English majority and history

LETTER SIG

As it was once written, bilingual today, French tomorrow, it appears tomorrow has arrived. Quebec again becomes the beneficiary of a major make-work program under the Liberal government.

The new enhanced federal bilingual policy is a further attempt to make Canada a French-speaking country.

This policy disregards the English-speaking majority and overlooks our history.

Since we live and function in North America, the practical need for bilingualism applies mainly to citizens in Quebec.

Consequently, the recruitment for the newly required bilingual positions will primarily take place in that province.

The most significant structural change and the greatest concern is the new requirement for all Supreme Court justices to be bilingual. This limits the pool of qualified candidates and may exclude preferred nominees.

All of this is an insult to our country’s history, giving the French language a much greater significance than justified.

English-speaking citizens now face significant discrimination in terms of employment and advancement, particularly in the Armed Forces and RCMP, where promotions are limited for those who are not bilingual.

This discrimination is likely to extend to federally regulated industries nationwide.

At a time when Canada is

facing so many other problems, such as inflation, the economy and being shunned on the world stage by allies, the prime minister and his gang waste time and resources on divisive matters like this.

We should be ashamed for tolerating such actions.

Lorne Christensen | Sooke

RELATED: One-sixth of B.C. residents don’t speak English at home


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Saanich ignores properties encroaching on municipal land

Just Posted

A stand-up paddleboarder powers through the water at Elk Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking spring heat wave in Greater Victoria amps up again Wednesday

Rifflandia released its 2023 lineup on Tuesday. Pictured is confetti shooting out into the crowd as Lorde performs during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rifflandia bringing Iggy Pop, Diplo, Salt-N-Pepa, Paris Hilton to Victoria

Emissions coming from the CRD’s operations rose by one per cent in 2022 as the regional district is shooting for a 45 per cent cut in corporate emissions by 2030. (Courtesy of the CRD’s 2022 Climate Action Progress Report)
CRD’s corporate emissions climb in 2022 as region lags far behind 2030 goal

Scarlett Snyder (left) and Brookelynn Frasch (right) will be competing for Team B.C. at this year’s North American Indigenous Games in U16 and U19 Softball divisions. (Photo by Nadia Fontaine)
Two Sooke teens to represent Team B.C. at North American Indigenous Games