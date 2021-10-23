LETTER: Billionaires’ space travel fosters new discoveries

When Prince William says, “Great minds should focus on saving Earth not space travel,” he dumbs down complex challenges, placing them into sound bites that cannot inspire to do and know better.

Space-based technologies, such as remotely sensed data, have enhanced scientific understanding of water cycles, air quality, forests and other aspects of the natural environment. These surveying and monitoring tools provide valuable information on the state of ecosystems, which offers objective support for positive environmental action, including conservation and sustainable resource management.

From trapping greenhouse gases to conserving energy, those “billionaires’” efforts are contributing to discoveries that enable us to find answers that efficiently help us.

Your Royal Highness – Dream like a child. Reason like an adult. But for pity’s sake – read more.

William Perry

Victoria