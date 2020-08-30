LETTER: Blasting destroys region’s geology

Regarding the article on noise from blasting in Oak Bay News (Aug 20).

The noise is temporary, but damage to the geology of the island created by blasting is irreversible. Architecture should be about working with the landscape rather than against it.

We all admire the architecture of hilly towns around the world, but who will admire the square bunkers which are mushrooming around us these days?

Blasting beautiful outcrops and putting in square uniform buildings kills the unique topography of our land. These rocks have a fascinating history of billions of years.

Oak Bay council should develop not just a noise bylaw but a bylaw to prohibit blasting as a source of this noise. This might encourage more creativity in new construction.

T.Schneider

Oak Bay