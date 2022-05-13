LETTER: Blood donor clinic offers gift of life

Thank you to our loyal Sooke blood donors, new first-time donors, and dedicated volunteers who participated at the Sooke Mobile Blood Clinic on May 2.

Following an absence e of more than two years due to the pandemic, your donations resulted in a successful Canadian Blood Services clinic.

Your gift of blood ensures blood is available to save a life: the life of a cancer patient, a car accident victim or someone undergoing transplant surgery.

There continues to be a high need for blood donations. The next Sooke Mobile Blood clinic is on July 25. To make an appointment, please go online to www.blood.ca.

Robin Fleming

CBS volunteer leader



