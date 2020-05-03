LETTER: Boat ramp closure defeats purpose of social distancing

Sidney council has decided that the Tulista boat ramp will be closed “in response to the Canadian Coast Guard’s appeal to avoid non-essential boating.”

Like most Canadians, I am well aware that we must all help in this crisis. Far be it from me to question the logic of our Coast Guard, but I’m at a loss to understand how it can be of any benefit to curtail a segment of the population from what is arguably the ultimate in social distancing. Seriously, can one be any farther away from everyone else than when one is alone (or with immediate family) on the water?

But why target only one part of the local boating community? The Coast Guard did say “non-essential boating” so one presumes they meant all non-essential boating. Then why not close down all the Sidney marinas? Port of Sidney and Van Isle Marina for instance. Why not ban all those who have boats in Sidney marinas, clubs, on private docks or mooring buoys from accessing their vessels? Seems short sighted (some might claim ‘half-baked) to target only one segment.

Mayor and councillors, you may believe you are doing your part to ‘stop the spread’ but on this one you’re wrong. Failing a coordinated closure of all boat ramps on the South Island, boaters will simply find other launch sites, unfortunately ones that are farther away. Inconvenient yes, more fuel used for sure, overcrowding certainly – but they will find a spot to launch.

All you are doing is moving ‘the problem’.

It would be quite simple to enforce a ‘distancing policy’ at Tulista. One boat on the dock at a time, two metres between any other people waiting for launch/recovery. It’s not rocket science – hell, every business that’s currently open has learned the program. “Who’s going to enforce this?” you ask. Well, I suspect there are a few municipal employees that are under-used right now – that’d be my first choice. If not them, the news tells us about all the folks that are currently unemployed – surely something could be worked out.

May I suggest that you recognize that boating can be a method to both socially distance and to provide an a bit of relief in these troubling times, and that you rescind the closure of Tulista? There’s a way to make this a win-win situation for everyone here. Deciding to take a myopic view isn’t it.

Mike Pearson

North Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: The world would be better off without cruise ships

Just Posted

Oak Bay kindergarten students explore connection between trees and kindness

Willows students take part in project showing the benefits even a picture of a tree can bring

Saanich student receives full-ride Morehead-Cain scholarship to American university

Mark Finamore to attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Fire Smart: What to do before and during a wildfire

Plan ahead to help lessen the impacts a wildfire can have on your family

‘Stay the course:’ Victoria health care worker asks public to keep social distancing

Stay home despite flattening curve says respiratory therapist

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Q&A: What B.C. renters and landlords need to know during the pandemic

Did you pay your rent May 1? Did you receive rent? Your rights and the rules

VIDEO: Dr. Bonnie Henry offers words of encouragement to B.C.’s 2020 graduating class

B.C.’s provincial health officer voiced support for parents and students during this unprecedented time

Contest calls on B.C. families to share ‘kitchen hack’ for chance at winning $1,000

Better Together BC launched contest to raise funds with B.C. dairy farmers for Food Banks BC

Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer

“Artists for Nova Scotia,” to be streamed on May 8; has goal of raising $50,000

‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We all just want to be in a place where we see ourselves reflected and supported’

Privacy watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients

Provinces across the country looking to implement smartphone apps to help track COVID-19.

Most Read