LETTER: Bureaucrats’ work must be dam hard

LETTER SIG

Bureaucratic overreach has struck again – this time in Otter Point, with the planned demolition of a small dam (looks like a berm) off Dalrae Place and Carpenter Road.

In May 2019, CRD Parks and Recreation began talking about what it says could be a “catastrophic failure” of the earthen berm. It’s been over three years, and even during the record-breaking November 2021 rain, the berm stayed strong. I’ve walked through the area a couple times a week for two decades and have never noticed anything dangerous.

Doesn’t matter. Work that will cost about $100,000 (of taxpayers’ money) is planned for late July and early August. So, heavy machinery and the destruction of trees and wildlife (herons, blackbirds, Canada geese, various ducks) habitat is scheduled.

Mike Hicks, Juan de Fuca’s regional director, told me he was opposed to the work.

But the province and CRD maintain the existing pond could take out Highway 14 if the decades-old berm was breached.

Meanwhile, people can rebuild or build homes and businesses on known flood plains, near riverbanks and where a tsunami would strike.

Makes me wonder how bureaucrats prioritize their work. Must be dam hard.

Shannon Moneo

Otter Point


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Save green space – vote out council

Just Posted

Saanich Police Department Chief Dean Duthie addresses the media outside the station following the Tuesday (June 28) midday robbery of the BMO bank on Shelbourne Street and the exchange of gunfire between the suspects and police that left two suspects dead and six officers suffering gunshot wounds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
LIVE: Saanich police give update on Shelbourne bank robbery

Police personnel surround the area around the BMO branch at Shelbourne and Pear Street in Saanich. A midday bank robbery there was followed by shooting that left two suspects dead and saw six police officers taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Robberies across Greater Victoria: A look at the numbers

Saanich Police joined by Victoria Police and RCMP respond to gunfire involving multiple people and injuries at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The chief of police in Saanich says it is truly amazing that no members of the public were hurt during a gunfight at a bank in which two robbery suspects died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Two officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting

Colorado Avalanche centre Alex Newhook is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a regular-season goal in March. Newhook, a former Victoria Grizzlies star, won a Stanley Cup on Sunday with the Avs following a 2-1 win over two-time defending champion Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Alex Newhook second former Victoria Grizzlies player in 3 years to hoist Stanley Cup