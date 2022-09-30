LETTER: Business sign mean spirited

I am disturbed by the wording on the sign, which is prominently located outside of Barry Marine on West Coast Road.

I respect the right of the owner of Barry Marine to put whatever message on the sign that he chooses, as long as it does not violate the hate laws of Canada.

The reason that I am disturbed is that the message has mean-edged sarcasm, which does not reflect the compassionate and respectful attitude which characterizes our community. It implies intolerance of people who may have a different lifestyle from most Sooke residents.

Mark Ziegler

Member, Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative



