LETTER: Business sign mean spirited

LETTER SIG

I am disturbed by the wording on the sign, which is prominently located outside of Barry Marine on West Coast Road.

I respect the right of the owner of Barry Marine to put whatever message on the sign that he chooses, as long as it does not violate the hate laws of Canada.

The reason that I am disturbed is that the message has mean-edged sarcasm, which does not reflect the compassionate and respectful attitude which characterizes our community. It implies intolerance of people who may have a different lifestyle from most Sooke residents.

Mark Ziegler

Member, Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Letter: Be careful who you vote for
Next story
LETTER: Give monarchy a chance to seek redemption for past sins

Just Posted

Sasha Perron is a survivor of intergenerational trauma. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Next generation looks to take some of the burdens from residential school survivors

Artist John Prevost at his home in Saanich. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
From residential school to prison, John Prevost has come a long way in his healing journey

The Sooke School District 62. (Black Press Media file photo)
Meet Your Candidates: 7 SD62 trustee seats to be filled

Motorists are being reminded winter tires are mandatory for most highway travel in the province as of Oct. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria motorists reminded winter tires mandatory on some highways starting Oct. 1

Pop-up banner image