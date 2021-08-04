LETTER: Businesses face water dilemma

LETTER SIG

Local businesses, farms, industries take note.

If your water source is a well, you need to apply for a license to use the groundwater. This is provincial legislation that was passed in 2016 and will take effect in March 2022. Find out how and get ‘er done.

Failure to apply could put you out of business because you are supposed to shut off the taps from your well if you don’t have a license. Bed and breakfast people, I don’t know if this means you, but better find out.

Heather Phillips

Sooke


