LETTER: Butchart Gardens brightens spirits

I have attended the Butchart Gardens Christmas lights annually for many years. I have an annual membership and attend regularly with my two daughters and husband. I was excited the lights were about to have their opening night before B.C. went on lockdown and Butchart was ordered to not have their Christmas event this year due to COVID.

I would like to acknowledge all of the hard work that went into creating the beautiful display that is unfortunately not being viewed this year. It is a very big shame that despite the numerous precautions Butchart took to ensure safety over the holidays (timed entry, limited numbers in the gardens, one way direction, masks required) that they were still ordered to close.

I will continue to visit during the day, but the lights are just not the same. I feel for all of those who put in the hard work and won’t get the acknowledgement and recognition for their hard work like they would if they received public feedback. Just know, those who frequent the gardens appreciate you. Thank you.

Alicia Allen

Central Saanich

