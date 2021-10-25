Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Cadboro Bay intersection in need of a fix

There probably is a good reason that the municipality is changing the intersection of Bowker and Cadboro Bay Road. Removing the right turn out will impede traffic and create more pollution.

As an example, if you are the fourth vehicle at the intersection and want to turn north you have to wait while vehicles ahead of you manage to get on to Cadboro Bay Road. And managing is a good word. This morning at about 8 a.m. I counted 21 southbound vehicles on Cadboro Bay. Making a left turn is difficult.

I do not understand the thinking of Victoria area politicians when instead of letting traffic flow efficiently they are doing the opposite. In Oak Bay, another good example is the light at Florence Street and Fort which seems to go red more frequently than the light at Foul Bay. And there is very little traffic having need of a light there.

William Jesse

Oak Bay

LETTER: Vaccinated can help influence others

