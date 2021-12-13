LETTER: Cadboro Bay resident worries about village’s future

This rendering emerged from a Cadboro Bay design charrette held a few years ago. The District of Saanich is in the final phases of community consultation for the Cadboro Bay local area plan, but at least one resident worries that the public’s wishes are not being heard. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich’s Cadboro Bay Local Area Plan Update is in the final stage of public input. This stage involves an community survey outsourced to a simple online survey website.

The survey has no verification system to determine if the person filling out the survey is from Cadboro Bay or owns a business here, nor is it even technically a requirement to fill out the survey, as it is open to “potential future residents” as well, which could include anyone in the world.

With such a broad pool to draw on, the claim that it is a community survey is a farce and yet there it is, the final step of public input called phase 4 “draft plan review” before phase 5 “draft plan finalization” takes place.

What is at stake? The plan envisions turning the village essentially into a small town with up to four storeys at its core. Perhaps we should all just give a new name to Cadboro Bay Village, which was supposedly not good enough as a village and call it The Global Village instead?

Maybe the reason residents want to live here is precisely because it is a village and not another overdeveloped metropolis, as Victoria is quickly becoming.

If the municipality is actually concerned about local community input and not just pretending to be as they implement their wider official community plan agenda here and elsewhere, then put the issue to an actual secure vote by the residents, so we can actually see if people want their village turned into a small town.

Sasha Izard

Saanich

developmentDistrict of Saanich