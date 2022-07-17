Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Canada must do more to recruit foreign doctors

I’ve had a thought on the looming shortage of doctors and other health-care workers I thought I’d share. I understand there are many current immigrants in Canada that have medical degrees in their home countries that are not recognized in Canada, so they are taking other jobs instead of practising here.

Would it make sense for a country like ours to consider investing in the medical schools in the foreign countries where these student doctors are currently training, with the intent to come to Canada?

The schools are already there, which would mean their current schools could have an offering of a Canadian or U.S. content program, subsidized by us, for those intending to immigrate and practise here. This way, when they get here, they are ready to do the job they signed up for and love. We need them.

Mace Porcher

Saanich

