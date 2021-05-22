letter

LETTER: Canada’s leaders need to speak out against Israeli war actions

The last few weeks have witnessed an increased onslaught of Israeli ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians, in particular the forced colonization of Sheikh Jarrah (as part of a continuing agenda of illegal occupation of Palestinian territory).

For those following independent news sources, it is clear and obvious that what’s taking place is a sickening violation of human rights.

Amnesty International and numerous other international human rights organizations have repeatedly called out and condemned Israel for crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people. Anyone who claims that it’s just a “conflict” is either ignorant of the decades of atrocities that Israel has committed against Palestinians – or deliberately does not care, as is the case with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government, which reiterated its stance of supporting Israel and refusing to condemn its illegal occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Jagmeet Singh/NDP have been the only ones to speak about the fact that Canada has been selling arms to Israel – which are directly used to enact genocide in Palestine. Why are other Canadian leaders so utterly silent on this topic? Why has the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement against Israel been condemned by Trudeau, but Israel’s war crimes have not?

If anything, Canada should be at the head of the BDS movement; as an apartheid state, Israel deserves to be sanctioned internationally until it has completely dismantled illegal occupation, ends all war crimes, makes reparations to the Palestinian people, complies with international law, and prosecutes all those involved in the genocide of Palestinians.

Israel is an apartheid state that engages in the murder of children, massacres of innocent families, war crimes, crimes against humanity, illegal occupation, and has violated tens of international laws… and Canada currently supports this. Any Canadian with a conscience should be standing up for basic human rights and demanding that our government reflect our values by condemning Israel and cutting off all trade and diplomatic ties with them.

To do otherwise is to be a supporter of genocide.

It’s as simple as that.

Zainab bint Younus

Saanich

Most Read