Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Carnarvon Park upgrades take back seat to pickleball

This is in response to the article in the June 30 Oak Bay News, ‘Rubber Fencing Ok’d for Carnarvon pickleball court.’

Alas, those pesky pickleballers continue to reign supreme at Carnarvon Park, and well-played on their part. Oak Bay council, again, has let the kids of Oak Bay down. Hey council, when was the last time you really spent money on the kids of Oak Bay? And please do not say the recreation centre, which is used by all ages. Don’t say parks because, well, that only became a budgetary item fairly recently, and it’s mainly for upgrades.

I am truly aghast that I have not seen significant improvements to Carnarvon Park (aside from painting the dugouts, which equals lipstick; some resurfacing of the tennis courts; again, not long term; and now we are throwing more money at pickleball? Really?

Has council crossed the divide and ventured over to the flats, to visit Carnarvon Park lately? If so, watch out for the numerous, and I mean numerous, potholes on Eastdowne; be prepared to get T-boned, or run over for that matter, at the awkward intersection where Haultain meets Eastdowne. Perhaps a traffic-calming roundabout? Nah, that would be too reasonable.

Does council know that we in the flats are secretly plotting a gas-powered leaf blower convoy to arrive at Oak Bay Municipal Hall soon? We can be rather ornery and cantankerous in these parts. I digress. I get rather sensitive when it comes to the old fairgrounds and my neighbours.

I should resign myself to instructing my kids to play pickleball, I guess. I’ve tried joining committees, decommissioned commissions, and still, nothing to show for it. We get vague drivel from our community ‘leaders’ about this or that timeline for the regeneration of one of the most beautiful greenspaces in all of Victoria. As Stu once said, an innumerable number of times: “This is horse hockey.”

Will Moore

Oak Bay

Previous story
LETTER: Stopping the OCP at this stage would be irresponsible

Just Posted

Peter Mingrone aspires to emulate his favourite grand masters when he plays chess. (Photo courtesy of Peter Mingrone)
‘There’s no luck in chess’: UVic student, 22, takes first place at Canada Day tournament

Dorothy Wing, left, and Myrtle Peters, residents at Revera Parkwood Court on Shelbourne Street, stand with some of theirs and other resident artworks. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Artists at Saanich retirement community reflect on a lifetime of inspiration

Members of Langford Fire Rescue check for hot spots after a fire off of Latoria Road in 2018. Wildfires are a growing concern as more dry weather is predicted. (Black Press Media file photo)
FireSmart: Tips to prepare your home and yard for fire season

Victoria’s own Astrocolor are the final band announced for the Eats and Beats Beach Party lineup in Colwood, which features Juno Award winners Said the Whale as headliners July 30. (Courtesy of Astrocolor)
Astrocolor completes lineup for Colwood’s Eats and Beats Beach Party