LETTER: Celebrate Sooke! was an enjoyable event

In her Sept. 23 letter to the editor, Nina Leshinskaya writes in part: “those were two days of noise and air pollution.” She was referring to the Sept. 18 Celebrate Sooke! event held at John Phillips Memorial Park.

From my perspective, I saw hundreds of people enjoying the event, as my daughter did.

Thank you to everyone who worked hard to make the event happen and those who participated and performed. These types of events are essential in helping to build a vibrant community.

Russ Watson

