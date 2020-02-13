LETTER: Change incarceration to quarantine

I’ve noted the daily news reports related to the coronavirus outbreak.

We do have cases in Canada and the fast action of the health-care system has placed those infected into safe quarantine. This has worked well, with no Canadian deaths reported.

On the other hand, missing from the daily reports are the numbers 285 and 92. These are the numbers of monthly overdose deaths in Canada and B.C., from January to June 2019.

Perhaps if we changed the word incarceration with quarantine, the judiciary and those who advocate for leniency would not agonize over the logical action to “quarantine forever,” the illicit drug dealers and their suppliers.

Once the source of this problem is mitigated, we then can concentrate on caring for those entrapped in this cycle.

That care will have to take many shapes and will not be cheap, but at least it will bring back dignity and self respect to those stripped of it, sometimes so early in what could have been a bright future.

Mike Thomas

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Models of care have varied greatly between ICBC and WorkSafe
Next story
Harmony between all people

Just Posted

More than 1,000 attend celebration of life for men who died in Sooke River

Celebration of Life gives Sooke a chance to grieve

Mounties make Valentine’s Day special for seniors in Langford

West Shore RCMP members drop by Alexander Mackie Lodge

Students upset over new cell phone policy at Dunsmuir Middle School

Policy comes into effect in March

David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Conference follows Wet’suwet’en solidarity actions that continue across Victoria and B.C.

Canadian national men’s soccer team to play Trinidad and Tobago in Langford

Canadian men’s team looks to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en rallies across Greater Victoria leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 14

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Most Read