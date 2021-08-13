Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Changes would diminish John Phillips Park

I am a senior and have lived in Sooke a little more than two years. Over this period of time, I have looked for and found some of the highlights of Sooke. John Phillips Park has most certainly been one of the highlights.

I am very disappointed to read that John Phillips Park is being considered for something other than the purpose it already serves. In my opinion it is the nicest green space Sooke offers and I will definitely be filling an electoral response against changes to this area.

Since moving here I have been concerned over the extreme traffic and lack of exits from the district, particularly in case of emergency.

It appears the district is more concerned about getting property taxes than it is in people’s safety and mental health.

Spending thousands of dollars for a dog park but ignoring a place like Billing Spit all seems bizarre to me.

Karen Neal

Sooke

Previous story
LETTER: Hard to put a value on the heritage of Oak Bay

Just Posted

Mobile security gurard Judy Dreger has all she wants in her camper van, with lots of space for her buddies Dexter (left) and Raffi. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
#vanlife not just for influencers, says Colwood security guard

VicPD are asking for the public’s help in finding missing Bruce Bendow after he was last seen on Dallas Road Friday morning. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
UPDATE: Victoria senior Bruce Bendow found safe after missing person alert

A woodsy backdrop sets the Local Folk Fair Summer Market at Sea Cider in Central Saanich apart from street markets. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Central Saanich market offers shopping, snacking in the woods

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing man Clifford Armitage, who was last seen in the 500-block of Ellice Street Aug. 8. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police searching for 58-year-old last seen in Burnside neighbourhood