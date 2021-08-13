LETTER: Changes would diminish John Phillips Park

I am a senior and have lived in Sooke a little more than two years. Over this period of time, I have looked for and found some of the highlights of Sooke. John Phillips Park has most certainly been one of the highlights.

I am very disappointed to read that John Phillips Park is being considered for something other than the purpose it already serves. In my opinion it is the nicest green space Sooke offers and I will definitely be filling an electoral response against changes to this area.

Since moving here I have been concerned over the extreme traffic and lack of exits from the district, particularly in case of emergency.

It appears the district is more concerned about getting property taxes than it is in people’s safety and mental health.

Spending thousands of dollars for a dog park but ignoring a place like Billing Spit all seems bizarre to me.

Karen Neal

Sooke