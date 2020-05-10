LETTER: Charting a new course for forestry

The plan of the B.C. post COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force will be announced soon. A viable plan will identify different and new demands affecting natural and economic forces determining post COVID-19 success and survival.

This could be a positive turning point for B.C. forestry. Downward trends since 1987 project diminishing returns with the status quo. This could also be a missed opportunity. Civilization after civilization has risen and fallen when the quality and abundance of their natural resources were exhausted.

It will not be enough to simply reduce current problems. The aim must be to create the future we all want.

Getting the fundamentals right, will focus on:

Managing liquidities – putting financial strength before earnings. The federal government is selling bonds to the Bank of Canada, increasing cash, without increasing debt.

Managing and conserving productivities: (source of all forest values). This requires: decisions made on best available knowledge and forest conservation – when both people and forests are better off, we have conservation. When either one is failing, we do not;

Innovation – organizations need both an operational budget (90 per cent) and innovations budget. To innovate successfully, top management will commit half their time to each.

Meaningful work – people need jobs to feed their families.

Paying the full stewardship costs of the future in the present. Only planting costs in B.C. forestry are paid now.

Set high standards. People perform better when keeping score. Character is destiny.

Ray Travers

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Time to clean up Saanich camp

Just Posted

Doctors celebrate a different kind of Mother’s Day this year

Dr. Khala Albert thought she’d be worried when the pandemic hit, instead she is inspired

University of Victoria professor spreading facts on pandemics

New textbook covers everything from the bubonic plague to the Spanish flu

Big nature exhibits featured in this month’s At the Galleries

Zoom, Facetime bring art fans to the gallery

Greater Victoria mom warns of tick bites after three-year-old daughter diagnosed with Lyme disease

Ticks are most likely to bite in the spring, from March to June

Mobile emergency response truck arrives in Victoria

Salvation Army’s community response unit can feed up to 1,000 people per hour

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Body of Duncan man recovered from Cowichan Lake

33-year-old located along with van under water

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary school get productive with outdoor education amidst pandemic

Most Read