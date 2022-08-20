Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Chief’s criticism of Oak Bay council unfair

In a recent article, Songhees Chief Ronald Sam accuses Oak Bay council of not respecting the Songhees Nation and threatening legal action against the District of Oak Bay.

I find Chief Sam’s comments, if quoted correctly, far from reconciliatory. On the contrary, Chief Sam is clearly attempting to intimidate Oak Bay council. Chief Sam failed to elaborate on his Nation’s proposal beyond insisting on economic reconciliation.

I have attempted without success to find the proposal that the Songhees Nation submitted for consideration. I suggest that if Chief Sam feels that the Songhees Nation proposal did not receive the merit it was due, that he present the proposal for all interested parties to consider.

It seems that Chief Sam expects residents to judge our elected council as disrespectful and uninterested in reconciliation. I for one have no interest in passing judgment on a council that has no prior record of disrespect or anti-reconciliation behaviour based on Chief Sam’s comments.

Keith Brown

Oak Bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Saanich projects don’t address affordability

Just Posted

The average rent for all property types in Victoria jumped 27 per cent in July over the same month in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria rents spike at fastest rate in the country in past year

Andrew Weaver explores sustainable aviation fuel for one of his return blog posts in a bid to spur conversation and interest. (Courtesy Andrew Weaver)
Former Green Party leader returns to roots, seeking solutions through climate science

Brad Bickford, Karlee Dinnadge, Jason Bickford, Kelsea Bissenden, Declan Dinnadge, Ashley Cove (holding Maddison Cove) and Louis Cove are part of the extended Bickford family that has been farming in Central Saanich since the 1920s. (Photo Submitted)
Community spirit, natural scenery define quality of life on Saanich Peninsula

The U.S. Coast Guard on Aug. 16 recovers most of a seine fishing net that detached from a vessel that sank off between Washington state and Greater Victoria on Aug. 13. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Twitter)
Currents, depth continue to hamper fuel spill response near Victoria