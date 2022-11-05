Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Children should have to learn to deal with bullying

Re: the letter ‘SOGI a distraction from education fundamentals.’ The writer says, “Our kids are safe” and goes on to criticize SOGI. She says kids just have to “Walk away. Talk it out. Ignore.”

Wow. Time to get real and see what some kids are dealing with. All kids are not safer today. I know of children who are being subjected to sexual harassment, swarming and bullying, and online #hate pages. There are youth threatening or committing suicide or cutting themselves. There are youth who are struggling with their sexual orientation and are afraid to tell their families. Exposure to anything and everything on social media is not helping nor was it an issue when the writer was in school. No child should have their life impacted by any of this. No child can learn when their fundamental being is under threat.

Thank goodness the schools are acknowledging and trying to address the various dangerous forms of bullying, harassment, and violence. These are often the result of discrimination, something which all are guaranteed freedom from in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

It seems that while our children and grandchildren, thankfully, are learning to uphold those rights and freedoms, some parents and grandparents would benefit from some SOGI education. Perhaps then, they could get real and also uphold them.

Mona Brash

Sidney

