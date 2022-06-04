Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Choose the best candidate regardless of residence

I disagree with the letter from Trevor Amon about his position on running for mayor in a city where you are not a resident.

Not only does it not break any rules but a candidate may have a business in the city or even own property there. Decisions of the council including the mayor could have a big effect on their tax dollar and they should have every right to participate if they are willing to.

People should vote on who they believe would do the best job and not base their vote on residency.

John Greaves

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Airport noise reaching new heights

Just Posted

These images show the mid-day cloud conditions hovering over the University of Victoria (facing north) in May, 2022. (Courtesy of Ed Wiebe)
Greater Victoria’s May was one of the coldest, wettest in 20 years

Jess Gibbard is a trans voice coach who leads peers across North America from a small studio on Saanich. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Saanich transgender voice coach helps people find their tone world-wide

Victoria student Levi Budd won $10,000 for Habitat for Humanity in a writing contest. (Courtesy Lucky Budd)
Victoria student who started the #levidrome drive wins $10,000 with his writing

Sooke RCMP seeks the public’s help identifying a suspect in a theft of scented products from Sooke Shoppers Drug Mart on April 17. (Crime Stoppers Greater Victoria - Facebook)
Sooke RCMP seeks help hunting down suspected scent stealer