LETTER: Christmas spirit alive

This is just a little story showing that even in times like this we can still give and find joy at Christmas.

Three weeks ago I was out walking in the woods in a place called “Gnomeville” (North Saanich). I noticed a small tree (a Christmas tree). It was a dull, rainy day and I thought that tree needs a Christmas star.

On my next walk I took a big silver star and placed it on the very top of the tree. Today, three weeks later, I walked in Gnomeville and guess what? Every single branch on that tree had a Christmas decoration hanging from it. It looks smashing.

It made me smile and also made me think that even in the darkest of times we can find joy.

Peace to all – this too will pass.

Lesley Barclay

Sidney