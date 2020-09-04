LETTER: City Hall simply moving the problem of homeless camps

This is so rich. After years of ignoring the concerns and complaints of this city’s citizens who have been victimized by the sharp rise in criminal activities following the establishment of “tent cities” in their neighbourhoods, Mayor Lisa Helps and her cohorts quickly snap into action when such an encampment arises on their doorstep at Centennial Square. Unfortunately their “solution” is to dump the campers onto someone else’s doorstep. The hypocrisy is mind boggling and completely shameless.

Ian MacDonell

Victoria