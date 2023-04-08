Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Cleanup efforts appreciated

A big thank you to those who collectively pick up garbage at PKOLS-Mount Douglas on a daily basis, many of whom have been giving their time to the park for years.

These volunteers report that the most common items found in the parking lots are cigarette butts and wrappers.

After weekends, it’s beach-party packaging, packed in but not packed out, and on trails, it’s both bagged and unbagged dog feces. They also report any sofas, tables and other dumped furniture, for Saanich crews to pick up.

Darrell Wick, president

PKOLS-Mount Douglas Conservancy

