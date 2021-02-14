Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Clover Point a perfect spot for a quick break

It is 4 a.m. and I am so angry at Victoria city council that I have to write this email.

I dislike big cities, we moved from Toronto 46 years ago. Until the past six years or so, Victoria, in spite of population growth, had retained its safe, friendly, small town feeling.

Not any more.

Now again Mayor Lisa Helps and her cronies want to rob us of another of our gems that make this city the Victoria that we love.

Clover Point is unique, being so close to the city centre, yet, when you have even 15 minutes to drive down there and maybe eat your lunch, it is so relaxing and refreshing.

Another unique thing is that I have never visited Clover Point and been unable to park, there are so many spots, and many people just stay for a short time. Even on a cold windy day it is beautiful

Not everyone has the time or maybe the ability to park and walk a few hundred yards to enjoy a quick lunch, and sitting in your car on a clifftop overlooking the ocean is not the same. Please don’t remove this pleasure from our senior citizens who may not be disabled, but enjoy this from the comfort of their car.

City council made some bad decisions prior to COVID, but with the traumatic stress they are now under, maybe they should be considered unfit to hold further council meetings till COVID is passed, There must be some benefits from COVID.

Maybe the next council will be Helpsless

Peter Gill

Saanich

