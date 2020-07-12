LETTER: Colwood council disregards public

How can Colwood council expect serious input when it arrogantly disregarded the will of the populace in keeping Ocean Boulevard restricted. Who do they represent?
Doug Foreman
Colwood
How can Colwood council expect serious input when it arrogantly disregarded the will of the populace in keeping Ocean Boulevard restricted. Who do they represent?
Doug Foreman
Colwood
There are more than three dozen people listed as missing throughout Vancouver Island
Registration for the program runs until Aug. 17
‘I Am Langford’ campaign promotes supporting local
All new developments to be EV-charger compatible starting Sept. 1
How much do you really know about roads, motor vehicles and car culture? Take this quiz to find out.
The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003
Public Fishery Alliance wants hatchery fish open for harvest
Transport Canada 50-per-cent limit being phased out, no current plans to provide masks
Businesses can apply to cover half of costs to clean up so-called ‘ghost gear’
Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday
After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery
Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases
Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs
Transport Canada 50-per-cent limit being phased out, no current plans to provide masks
Application to rezone lands north of Latoria Boulevard submitted to council
Easter Seals offers day camp options to replace cancelled overnight camps
It is not clear yet whether Sidney will renovate nearby dam at the same time
Owners of non-socialized dogs seek safe space following closure of Cedar Hill Corner
Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs
Serge Simon, the current Grand Chief of Kanesatake, vividly remembers the events of July 11, 1990