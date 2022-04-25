LETTER: Coming to grips with the elephant

LETTER SIG

How ironic that while some Sooke News Mirror readers are pointing to the “elephant in the room” – the traffic chaos along Highway 14 – others are detracting from that focus by pushing that tired old scam about climate change.

Heading into this fall’s municipal elections, we should indeed be addressing Sooke, not becoming that “shed roof rabbit warren down the road called Langford!”

As for climate change, as throughout history, the state of solar radiation in the long term will determine it, not building more electric vehicle charging stations on the taxpayer’s dime. We should undoubtedly eliminate genuine pollution wherever we find it, but Canada as a whole – and certainly not Sooke – have anything to do with our climate.

So, how about coming to grips with that “elephant” indeed?

Andy Neimers

Sooke


