LETTER: Compassion and humanity

Re: Where did the old Sooke go (Letters, Dec. 2)

I have lived in Sooke for six months, and I am already aware of the plight of the homeless in Sooke, a vast majority of whom were born and raised in Sooke and the surrounding area.

From what I have learned, there has always been homelessness in Sooke.

Many of the Sooke Shelter residents lived in tents before the shelter’s opening. That should happen in a rich country such as Canada is inexcusable – as is NIMBYism.

Tine Acosta Delgado: where are your compassion and humanity? As a community, we need to support our Sooke neighbours who are less fortunate than ourselves.

Geraldine M. Svisdahl

Sooke


