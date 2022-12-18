LETTER: Complimentary hat spreads Christmas spirit

Heather Collins and her friends try out the crocheted hats dropped off for her by a stranger. (Courtesy of Heather Collins)

Recently, when I was working at a local retail store, a woman came in wearing a crocheted hat and scarf. I complimented her on her hat and she told me it was made by a friend.

She left soon after, and perhaps an hour later a woman came into the store and asked who had commented on the hats. My co-worker pointed to me and she brought me a bag of six lovely hats, handmade by her. And I was remiss in not asking her name.

Last night I was picked up at work by four friends to go to Butchart Gardens. I told my happy story and we decided to wear the hats. And, we received many compliments!

Kindness from a stranger is powerful at any time of year. At this time of year, it is more. I will never forget this.

Cheers! And merry Christmas!

Heather Collins

Sidney