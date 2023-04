A few newspapers ago my letter to the editor was printed regarding the wrong location of a modern looming 40-plus-unit condo being built in the middle of historically restored family homes on Selkirk Avenue.

My suggestion was to build at the entrance to Esquimalt and the street name ought to have been Dunsmuir.

New modern-designed condos would be a welcoming sight as you enter the municipality.

Irene Brett

Esquimalt