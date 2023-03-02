LETTER: Connecting to gas offers more than affordability

LETTER SIG

Re: Availability of cheap natural gas applauded (Letters, March 2)

We appreciate the support and want to clarify that connecting to gas goes beyond affordability – it gives customers a choice on the energy they use.

Affordability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are important to British Columbians when deciding how to heat their home. Connecting to the gas system gives customers access to renewable and low-carbon gases like natural gas, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

FortisBC offers oil and propane users rebates to upgrade to gas for their home heating needs. Heating with gas transitions British Columbians away from higher carbon fuels such as oil and propane.

Many may not realize that connecting to the gas system enables customers to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions by providing access to renewable and low-carbon gases.

As natural gas is a drop in fuel, it provides homeowners with new options on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from their homes without having to undertake more expensive retrofits to move to an electric heat pump.

Diana Sorace

Corporate communications advisor

FortisBC


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Letter to the EditorSooke

