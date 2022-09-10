Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Consider the Peninsula’s environment when casting your vote

For the last few years, a number of community organizations have been promoting a bioregional planning framework for the Saanich Peninsula. This framework outlines an integrated approach for management through the lens of the environment – inspired by two concepts:

The environment does not follow jurisdictional boundaries.

The natural environment is an integral part of the health and well-being of the Peninsula community.

These organizations have promoted the importance of incorporating this bioregional approach into the updated official community plans (OCPs) of Central Saanich, Sidney and North Saanich. To a large extent they have been successful, as each of the three revised OCPs – to one degree or another – recognize the importance of working toward a common vision to guide the actions, initiatives and policies that support the future health, and ultimately the cultures and interests within the Peninsula community.

As we all approach the Oct. 15 municipal election to choose your mayor and council, it is your responsibility as a member of the community to vote. It is also critical that when you vote you support candidates who care about the environment and will represent the community as if it matters.

On Oct. 15 when you step into the ballot box, please consider these principles: Collaborating across jurisdictions and having a Peninsula-wide vision. Honouring and respecting the Peninsula’s First Nations. Applying a climate lens for all decision-making. Protecting the environment and conserving agricultural lands. Pursuing policy measures that protect natural shorelines. Managing natural assets to carry out necessary services. Supporting landscape connectivity for wildlife and vulnerable species.

On Oct. 15 when you vote think about where you live and how much you love living here; and cast your vote accordingly.

For more information: www.placespeak.com/bioregionalframework.

Together, we can make a difference.

Bob Peart

North Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Cats not a major threat to birds

Just Posted

Ami and Leeam Dagan enjoy some ribs Friday at Esquimalt Ribfest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Esquimalt Ribfest brings the meat this weekend

Victoria says the time commitments of VicPD officers waiting in hospitals for mental health assessments puts a burden on police resources, and security guards with the special constable designation could take over the duties to alleviate the issue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria pleas for end of police supervision of Mental Health Act detainees

Premier John Horgan looks on as the rendering of the new postsecondary campus in Langford is unveiled at the announcement on Aug. 3. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford post-secondary campus gets green light from council

Former North Saanich councillor Jack Thornburn, local property owner Renate Herberger and Jim Cuthbert, a registered professional biologist, belong to a coalition concerned about the potential loss of trees on a Rosborough Road property. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Coalition concerned with loss of trees on North Saanich property