LETTER: Consider workers when you leave recycling out in the rain

LETTER SIG

During this time of heavy rainfall and severe weather events, take a minute to think of your fellow recyclers.

Roughly one-quarter of the residents in my neighbourhood left their recycling out for two weeks, in the rain, after the recycle truck didn’t come by on Nov. 15 because of the 36-hour weather bomb. For those two weeks, cardboard and other paper products got saturated and possibly became mouldy.

I spoke with the recyclers as they made the rounds last week, and they said that some loads were so heavy that they could barely lift them. They were exhausted. Plus, did these heavy blobs of paper/cardboard put their trucks into an overload situation? Are these heavy loads putting them at physical risk? How about exposure to mould? To their enormous credit, they picked it all up.

In these times of anxiety, hoarding and selfishness, please think of your fellow human beings before you leave your recycling out in the rain. And consider giving them a tip for their hard work.

Robin Krause

Sooke

LETTER: Malahat solution on track


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Malahat solution on track
Next story
LETTER: CRD tactic goes from saving to borrowing

Just Posted

Port Renfrew broke rainfall records in November. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Port Renfrew breaks rainfall records, doubles the usual total for November

Cyclist Max McCulloch catches air off a jump on the Organ Donor trail in the Hartland area of Mount Work Regional Park. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke Bike Club, CRD ink deal to maintain mountain bike trails

The Otter Point Fire Department’s decorated truck for their annual Candy Cane Run in 2020, when Sooke firefighters also held their annual Santa Run. (Contributed photo)
Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

The Netflix series Maid shooting in Sidney in November 2020. (Bob Orchard photo)
Netflix map marks Greater Victoria sites where Maid was filmed