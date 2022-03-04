LETTER: Contractor not upfront with costs

Last year I was approached by a builder “between jobs” for work.

I asked him to give me a quote on a bathroom renovation. He returned the next day with a quote of $860 plus I would pay $1,000 for a new water heater. I agreed.

He knocked down the wall, took out the sink, and asked for $3,000. He said it was for sub contractors. I paid it, and soon after, the subcontractor asked me to pay him. He insisted that the contractor had said I was paying. I did.

The whole reno cost me $7,529. For a low-income senior, this was a nightmare.

The RCMP advised me to contact the Better Business Bureau. They were kind and looked him up, but no business under that name was found. They informed the civil resolution tribunal. They were understanding, but as I have no proof, it is his word against mine.

It would be interesting to hear from anyone else in Sooke who has happened to them.

Jane Wicksteed

Sooke



