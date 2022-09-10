LETTER: Cooling on climate change

There is so much emphasis on global warming, neglecting that climate change is cyclic, not linear, and Earth has had eight consecutive years of global cooling thus far, (Greenland ice mass growing, Antarctic hit -80 C ) with much more being forecast, such as …

“By about 2030-2040, the sun will experience a new grand solar minimum. During the previous grand solar minima — i.e. the Sporer Minimum (ca 1440-1460), the Maunder Minimum (ca 1687-1703) and the Dalton Minimum (ca 1809-1821) — the climatic conditions deteriorated into Little Ice Age periods.”

Ken Lane

Saanich