LETTER: Council correct to keep Lagoon Road closed

We are 40-year permanent residents of the Esquimalt Lagoon area of Colwood. We wish to express our complete satisfaction with Colwood council’s decision to keep Lagoon Road closed to through traffic.

Regular drivers along the Lagoon Road do not keep to the posted speed limits whatsoever. Try walking along the roadway for some fresh air and exercise. At any time of the day 40km/h is unheard of, and anywhere from 50 to over 60km/h is normal. It’s very scary for anyone walking on the shoulder.

Just take a look at Naniamo, Courntney, and Campbell River waterfronts. All have pedestrian-friendly pathways for both bicycles and foot traffic, green spaces for our dog friends and lots of benches and tables to stop and enjoy the ocean breezes.

We are happy that Colwood council has seen fit to keep Lagoon Road closed. Now we just need a nice large green space in the middle with pathways and more benches.

Gerry and Donna Caldwell

Colwood