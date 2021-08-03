LETTER: Council has visions of Shanghai – or Langford

LETTER SIG

Rest in peace, John Phillips Park!

On July 30, Health Minister Adrian Dix, speaking on CBC radio about the latest heat death toll, said we should increase green spaces in cities to fight climate change. Sooke council seems to be moving in the opposite direction, waging war on green spaces in our city.

In addition to approving 150 houses on Otter Point Road across from John Phillips Park and 77 apartments with 155 parking spaces practically in the park, council is also considering more significant developments in the park – a community house, a banquet hall for 300 people, a daycare, food concessions, an outdoor soundstage, two more parking lots with hundreds of noise and exhaust-emitting cars, a food truck, and whatnot.

The proposed developments will not make the park grow but shrink to half its size. And with hundreds more people and cars in the park (the council’s vision), there will be hardly any greenery left in this dedicated parkland.

Why can’t the Lions stay on their Murray Road property and the Sooke Community Hall on Eustace Road? These are more town-core places where they belong (not in a park). Is council’s ambition to turn Sooke into Langford or Shanghai?

Since council is required to get the electoral input for these developments in the park, I’d urge all Sooke residents to oppose those grandiose plans by filling out electoral response forms, available Aug. 12, even if you don’t live near the park because the next green space council will decide to develop may be next to you.

Nina Leshinskaya

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Put North Saanich density to a vote

Just Posted

The federal government has provided the Pauquachin First Nation with more than $41 million in compensation for the historical wrong of Canada brokering a deal that caused the Indigenous community to become inaccessible by land. Pictured is the minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Saanich Peninsula’s Pauquachin First Nation receives $41 million from feds for road closure deal

The Salish Bear Totem was removed from the Malahat Summit on July 31 after it was burned in a deliberate act on July 2. (Submitted)
Malahat totem pole removed for refurbishment following July 2 arson

Blue-green algae blooms can be harmful to humans and pets. (Black Press Media file photo)
Toxic algae bloom prompts water warning in View Royal lake

The only item reported missing was an urn containing a family member's remains. (Courtesy VicPD)
Distinctive urn, with Indigenous design, only item taken in Victoria break and enter