LETTER: Councillors counting their chickens

Local politicians are in a flap about chickens – and armed with degrees in egg-onomics – have decided to stake out a position on supply management.

Councillors in Saanich and Central Saanich voted to support the Peninsula and Area Agricultural Commission (PAAC) in its efforts to help local chicken growers, by writing a letter to the Farm Industry Review Board. They’ve supported calls that local chicken farmers receive permission to immediately raise their prices in the face of rising costs.

At budget time and with all the issues facing Saanich and Central Saanich voters – rising police costs, wage increases, transportation issues and so on – this talk is cheep. Details about a more appropriate role for councillors can be found in various municipal-related hen-cyclopedias.

If this puts you in a fowl mood and you ask, “Why did the chicken cross the road to roost, leave its lane and roost in Saanich and Central Saanich?” only to be told, “There’s a municipal election this fall.”

Stan Bartlett, vice-chair

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria