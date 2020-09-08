LETTER: COVID can carry long-term health concerns

We are told every night how many are newly infected, how many died, how many are in isolation and how many have recovered from this virus.

But we do not hear about the sometimes long-term problems former patients are dealing with after coming home to go back to normal life.

I have learned that about 30 per cent of the recovered people are fighting all kinds of debilitating symptoms, including with their heart, lungs and nervous systems.

It could be educational, especially to the younger public which is so eager to get out and have fun, to learn that having recovered might not be the whole future story.

Perhaps Dr. Henry could enlighten us how this all plays out.

Karin Hertel

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Community’s landscaping works a treat for Oak Bay residents

Just Posted

New hotel planned for Langford

Three brands under consideration, restaurant, townhomes part of the plan

Excess soil from McKenzie interchange repurposed into berm, walking path

Landscaping, trees to be added this fall, ministry says

New specialized unit opens this fall at Royal Jubilee Hospital

Victoria Hospitals Foundation hits fundraising milestone with COVID-19 campaign

UPDATED: Sooke Road reopens in Langford after downed power line sparks ‘significant’ brush fire

Crews from several departments responded to the blaze with heavy winds in the area

Maclure house on tap in Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s virtual tour

Inaugural virtual House Tour features an online tour of a beautiful 1916 Samuel Maclure

VIDEO: Superpod of orcas congregate near Vancouver Island

All three Southern Resident killer whale pods (J, K, and L) came together in the same area

Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Kaslo’s Lily Nay set her mind to swimming Kootenay Lake on Sept. 3

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Artificial nest for bald eagles the first of its kind on Vancouver Island

New home replaces current nest located in decaying tree in French Creek

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

Most Read