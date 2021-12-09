LETTER: COVID guide to visiting the U.S.

LETTER SIG

I recently travelled by the M.V. Coho ferry to the U.S.

I want to thank the Black Ball Ferry Line staff for their excellent service. There is really no help online on how to get the COVID-19 PCR test.

If you want to return to Canada through Port Angeles, Jim’s Pharmacy in Port Angeles has the PCR test, which is approved at the Canadian border. The cost is $175 US.

You need to make an appointment to get the test. If you can get it done in the morning the results are ready in three hours and you get notified by email. This test must be done within 72 hours before your return to Canada.

You need to register with ArriveCAN online before you leave Canada and sign into ArriveCAN before you get to the Bferry terminal, as internet coverage is minimal there, so you need to use data on your phone.

You will need to input more information before getting your boarding ticket.

I do hope this is helpful to anyone wanting to go into the U.S. and return to Canada through Victoria.

Christien Shipton

Sooke

LETTER: A Christmas wish for the unvaccinated


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: A Christmas wish for the unvaccinated

Just Posted

Cathy and Janice Gouk say that serving free Christmas lunches is their gift to the community that supports them all year round. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke cafe owner ‘shocked, honoured and humbled’ to win business of the year

Trash collected by sea bins, installed by VAncouver Island Surfrider at North Saanich Marina. (Photo by Sally McIntyre)
Surfrider, UVic study sea bin data to determine foam infiltration near North Saanich marina

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 36 volunteers learn how to deploy a boom as part of spill response training with a Western Canada Marine Response Corporation crew Thursday off the shores of downtown Sidney. (Photo by Bob Orchard)
Search-and-rescue crews learn how to fight spill during training exercise near Sidney

Flowers, stuffed animals and photos left in remembrance of 17-year-old Olivia Mahaney, who died of overdose at the corner of Wharf and Yates streets.. (Kiernan Green/Victoria News Staff)
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Victoria teen’s death a reminder of overdose crisis facing youth