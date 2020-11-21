LETTER: COVID measures carry heavy toll

I continue to be astounded by the one-sided view we are being given by most media outlets on the coronavirus. I believe this makes it extremely difficult for people to form an intelligent opinion on this important issue.

One specific item that was presented just the other day, was that here in B.C., the total number of coronavirus cases reached 20,000. How such a figure can be called a pandemic escapes me, as this is less than one half a per cent of the five million people who reside in this province.

Now I am not in any way critical of the two-metre social distancing procedures, and yes of course this has decreased virus numbers, but to have such measures resulting in so much hardship to businesses, their families and others, I believe has been far more devastating than the virus and this has me deeply troubled.

Rod Chilton

Victoria